Disso India 2022 to be held in virtual mode from 23rd-25th June 2022

Society for Pharmaceutical Dissolution Sciences (SPDS), has announced that the 11th Annual International Conference of SPDS-Disso India 2022 is happening in virtual mode from 23rd-25th June 2022 (15.00 hrs. to 20 00 hrs. IST). This time they will collaborate with the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS). Conducted every year, this flagship conference by SPDS is attended by pharmaceutical R&D, QA, and QC as well as academia professionals from India & abroad, involving speakers from the US, Europe, and Asia.

‘Advances in Dissolution Science’ is the theme of the conference. SPDS has gained international recognition and acceptance, in a short period of time.

Disso India- 2022 online will have around 20 lectures from eminent professionals working in the pharmaceutical industry from around the world as well as academia. Over five thousand professionals from pharma R&D, QA, QC, and academia across the globe are expected to attend this event to discuss various advances and developments related to dissolution science and its applications.

The scientific sessions are programmed and executed under the chairmanship of Prof. Arvind Bansal, Professor & Head-Department of Pharmaceutics, NIPER, SAS Nagar, and the Co-Chair-Dr Vinod. P. Shah, Ex-USFDA and Pharmaceutical Consultant, USA. A galaxy of eminent speakers will enlighten the attendees on current dissolution-centric technologies and sciences.

Prof. Bansal and Dr Indu Bhushan (Steers Engineering), Dr Rajashri Shinde (ABITEC), Prof. Padma Devarajan, (Institute of Chemical Technology, India), Prof. Dianne Burgess, (UCONN School of Pharmacy, Connecticut), Dr Jean Cardot, (University of Auvergne, France), Dr Deanna Mudie (R&D, Lonza Inc, USA), Dr Varsha Pradhan, (ICT Mumbai), Samir Haddouchi (SPS Pharma Services, Orleans, France), Dr Deirdre D’Arcy (Trinity College, Ireland), Kempf Jurgen (SOTAX AG, Switzerland), Dr Ajay Saxena (BMS, USA), Dr Xujin Lu (BMS, USA), Sandeep Kulkarni (Image Provision Technology Pvt. Ltd. India), Holger Herman (SOTAX AG, Switzerland), Vijay Kshirsagar (TRAC Pharma Consulting, Mumbai), Dr Anant Ketkar (Scientific Lead-India, Simulation Plus, Inc.) are among the lectures that will be a part of Disso India 2022 Online.

The event is being supported by companies like SOTAX and ACG who are the platinum partners of the event along with BASF, Electrolab, Steer Engineering, Abitec corp, Image Provision Technology and Inveniolife.

A Registered NGO, Society for Pharmaceutical Dissolution Science (SPDS) was formed on 16th July 2012 in Mumbai with the objective of promoting science and technological development in the field of dissolution science among pharmaceutical professionals, academia, students, regulatory bodies, etc. SPDS is the only professional body dedicated to dissolution and its application worldwide. It envisions to be one of the most prominent organisations focusing on dissolution science in the pharmaceutical industry and academia.

Founded in 1986, the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) is a professional, scientific organisation of approximately 7,000 individual members and over 10,000 actively participating stakeholders employed in academia, industry, government, and other pharmaceutical science-related research institutes worldwide. The mission of AAPS is to ‘Advance the capacity of pharmaceutical scientists to develop products and therapies that improve global health’. It works on five core values – Learning, Innovation, Service, Inclusiveness and Integrity.