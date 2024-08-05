DIA’s India Annual Meeting to host discussions on evolving regulatory landscape

DIA, a global organisation of life sciences professionals, will facilitate a series of discussions on the evolving regulatory landscape in India, the transformative power of digitisation in healthcare, and how to prioritise patient safety during the DIA India Annual Meeting, which will be held September 24 and 25 at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach.

This year’s theme, “Confluence of Care,” focuses on the need for widespread cooperation and deliberation to drive the safe and effective implementation of emerging treatments. For the first time, attendees of the India Annual Meeting can choose from three specialised tracks — pharmacovigilance, clinical-regulatory, and medical devices.

“The future of healthcare in India hinges on two critical factors: access and safety,” said Dr Ashok Swain, General Manager, India Operations, DIA. “As we work to bring advanced treatments to India’s vast and diverse population, we must strengthen our efforts to do more than just treat more patients. We must safeguard every individual’s well-being.”

Dr Chandrashekar Ranga, Joint Drugs Controller, India, will discuss the obstacles regulators face in the digital era; Dr Stewart Geary, Global Safety Officer, Eisai and a Fellow of DIA, will provide updates on behalf of the Council for International Organizations of Medical Sciences (CIOMS) Working Group XII on Benefit-Risk Balance for Medicinal Products; Amrit Gill, Global Head, Pharmacovigilance, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare, will address generic label management; and Aman Wasan, CEO, ArisGlobal, will speak on how advanced technology is enabling pharmaceutical research and development.

Sessions will also cover challenges and opportunities in generic drugs, as 20 per cent of all generic medicines are produced in India (1); the discretionary aspect of clinical evidence for medical devices, which were not regulated in India until 2017; and the proper application of pharmacovigilance practices to popular alternative medicines such as ayurveda, yoga, Unani, Siddha, and homoeopathy. The safety of nanoparticles, complexities surrounding medicolegal cases, and long-acting formulations like implants in bioavailability and bioequivalence studies will also be discussed.

“This meeting underscores our commitment to bringing industry representatives, government officials, regulators, academics, and patients together from across India and Southern Asia,” said Marwan Fathallah, President and CEO, DIA “Come learn about the advancements being made in innovative therapies that promise to redefine the boundaries of medical science and improve quality of life.”

Now in its 11th year, the India Annual Meeting enables attendees to interact, network, and debate the most pressing issues facing the life sciences. The meeting will continue to serve as a platform for decision-makers to share challenges and opportunities while hearing from experts about their vision for the future.

“Over the last decade, DIA India has undertaken monumental efforts to bring relevant and important stakeholders together to discuss critical issues and emerging risks associated with medicines and seek remedial measures,” said Moin Don, the India Annual Meeting Chair, International Society of Pharmacovigilance (ISoP) South Asia Chapter Lead, and CEO and Founder of PVCON Consulting.

DIA is celebrating 60 years of bringing together leading minds to foster collaboration and advancement in global healthcare. Early-bird registration for the India Annual Meeting is available through August 10, 2024. To register or view the event programme click here.

References:

https://www.investindia.gov.in/sector/pharmaceuticals