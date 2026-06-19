DIA Medical Writing & Scientific Communications Conference 2026 scheduled in Bengaluru

DIA (Drug Information Association), a global community of life sciences professionals, will host the DIA Medical Writing & Scientific Communications Conference 2026 on July 10–11, 2026, in Bengaluru, India.

The two-day conference will bring together pharmaceutical companies, Global Capability Centers (GCCs), Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and communication experts to explore evolving regulatory requirements, publication practices, patient-centric communication, and responsible AI adoption. The conference will also bring together leaders from healthcare industry, academia, and technology providers to discuss the future of medical writing and scientific communication.

The conference theme is “Redefining Medical Writing Practices: Global Insights, Local Excellence, and Future Frontiers.” It will examine how medical writing is evolving amid regulatory harmonization, increasing demands for transparency, advances in artificial intelligence, and the growing importance of patient-focused communication.

“Medical writing is no longer viewed solely as a documentation function. It has become a strategic capability that supports regulatory decision-making, scientific exchange, evidence communication, and patient engagement,” said Dr. Ashok Swain, General Manager & Executive Director, DIA India. “This conference will provide a platform for professionals across the healthcare ecosystem to share perspectives, address emerging challenges, and explore innovative approaches that strengthen the quality and impact of scientific communication.”

The conference programme will cover regulatory writing, scientific publications, quality and compliance, real-world evidence communication, AI governance, digitisation and automation, and patient-centric communications. It will also include discussions on emerging GCC operating models, talent development strategies, and collaboration frameworks between pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and service providers.

“The medical writing profession is experiencing a period of significant transformation driven by technology, evolving stakeholder expectations, and increasingly complex regulatory requirements,” said Pooja Phogat, PhD, Program Chair, DIA India Medical Writing Community and Founder & Co-CEO, Krystelis Ltd. “This meeting has been designed to facilitate practical discussions and knowledge exchange that help professionals navigate change while maintaining scientific rigor, quality, and compliance.”

As India continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for medical writing and scientific communication, the conference aims to foster collaboration, share best practices, and advance professional excellence across the industry.

Registration for the DIA Medical Writing & Scientific Communications Conference 2026 is now open. For more information on the conference and participation details, visit the official DIA website.