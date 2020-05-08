Pharma industry witnesses 50 deals worth $3 billion in April 2020

Read Article

Three major deals contributed 72 per cent of deal value in April 2020

In April 2020, the healthcare industry reported 50 deals worth $3 billion as compared to the last 12-month average (April 2019 to March 2020) of 62 deals worth $20.3 billion. Three major deals — Blackstone Life Sciences Advisors LLC to acquire 50 per cent of Alnylam’s royalties and commercial milestones for Inclisiran for $1,000 million; Orifarm Group A/S to acquire a portfolio of select non-core over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription pharma products sold in Europe, and two manufacturing sites from Takeda for $670 million; and Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a company focused on developing and product commercialising products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, to acquire CNS portfolio of US WorldMeds for up to $530 million — together contributed 72 per cent of the total deal value in April 2020.

Venture Capital investments value reported marginal decrease in April 2020

The healthcare industry reported 99 venture capital (VC) deals worth $2.9 billion in April 2020, compared to the last 12-month average (April 2019 to March 2020) of 105 deals worth $1.8 billion. Mabwell Shanghai Bioscience, raising $278.5 million in series A round of financing; Erasca Inc raising $200 million in series B round of financing and Kangfang Bio raising $163 million in series F round of financing are some of the major VC deals reported in April 2020.