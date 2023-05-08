CSIR-IICT signs MoU with 101 Therapeutics, Israel for COVID-19 drug

The CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) recently signed an MoU with 101 Therapeutics, Israel for clinical trials for a medication to treat COVID-19 drug.

As per the three-year agreement, CSIR-IICT will be the knowledge partner for the clinical trial study and 101 Therapeutics, a CRO will manufacture the drug.

This is an intravenous macrophage-targeting drug conjugate that could be administered in the initial as well as later stages of the COVID infection. Phase 3 trials for the drug are likely to commence soon, post which the drug will be available in India for treatment of Covid and other infections like meningitis.

Dr D Shailaja, Chief Scientist & Chair, Business Development & Research Management on behalf of CSIR-IICT and Alec Goldberg on behalf of 101 Therapeutics, signed the MoU.



