US orders additional 100 mn doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna announced that the US government has exercised its option to purchase an additional 100 million doses of mRNA-1273, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, bringing its confirmed order commitment to 200 million doses.

Of the first 100 million doses purchased by the US government, approximately 20 million doses will be delivered by the end of December 2020 and the balance will be delivered in the first quarter of 2021. Today’s new order of 100 million doses will be delivered in the second quarter of 2021. These deliveries are subject, in each case, to receipt of an emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the vaccine.

Under the terms of the agreement, Moderna will continue to leverage the company’s US-based manufacturing infrastructure to supply mRNA-1273 to the US government. As part of Operation Warp Speed, the US government has the option to purchase up to an additional 300 million doses of mRNA-1273 from Moderna. The company expects the US government will provide the vaccine to Americans at no cost as previously announced.

Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna said, “We continue to scale up our manufacturing capability in the US and outside of the US. In parallel, we have filed for an Emergency Use Authorization with the US FDA and a Conditional Marketing Authorization with the European Medicines Agency, and we will continue to work with regulatory agencies around the globe to continue the rolling review process.”

“Securing another 100 million doses from Moderna by June 2021 further expands our supply of doses across the Operation Warp Speed portfolio of vaccines. This new federal purchase can give Americans even greater confidence we will have enough supply to vaccinate all Americans who want it by the second quarter of 2021,” said Alex Azar, HHS Secretary.

