DCGI approves Covishield and Covaxin for restricted emergency use in India

The DCGI has approved two COVID-19 vaccines for restricted emergency use approval (EUA) in India. Covaxin from Bharat Biotech, and Covishield which will be manufactured from Serum Institute of India, have received the approval from India’s drug regulator.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is an indigenous vaccine being developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Covishield is a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Dr VG Somani, Drugs Controller General of India announced the approval of these vaccines through a press conference today.

DCGI’s decision comes after the Subject Expert Committee of CDSCO met on January 1-2, 2021 and recommended the grant of permission for restricted emergency use of these vaccines, subject to multiple regulatory conditions.

This paves the way for COVID-19 vaccine administration in India, offering a major turning point against the pandemic.

Yesterday, i.e. January 2, 2021, India’s Ministry of Health & Family Welfare conducted a nationwide dry run at 285 session sites to test the end-to-end planned operations to ensure smooth conduct of the COVID-19 vaccination.

300 million people have been identified by the government for the first phase of the vaccinations in the country. The priority group include healthcare workers, policemen, soldiers and volunteers, and vulnerable groups including citizens above the age of 50 and those with serious comorbidities.