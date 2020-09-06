COVID-19 vaccine makers to prepare joint pledge for safety

Read Article

Several COVID-19 vaccine developers, including Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, plan to issue a public pledge not to seek government approval until their vaccine candidates are proven to be safe and effective, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The companies would pledge to adhere to high scientific and ethical standards in the conduct of clinical studies and in their manufacturing processes, the Journal report said, citing the draft of a joint statement that is still being finalised.

The companies might issue the pledge as soon as early next week, the report added, citing two people familiar with the matter.

AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna are among those farthest along in the race to develop vaccines to prevent COVID-19 infection or limit its severity, with their candidates in late-stage clinical trials.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Edits by EP News Bureau)