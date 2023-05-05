CORONA, Ferring partner to commercialise maternal health, urology products in India

CORONA Remedies has entered into an agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals to commercialise unique and innovative products in the field of maternal health and urology.

“We are delighted to partner with Ferring, a research-driven, specialty biopharma group to bring world-class medicines to patients in India. This partnership is in sync with our purpose and commitment of *#GoodHealthForAll*,” said Nirav Mehta, Promoter & Executive Director of CORONA.

The estimated market size for the said products collectively is Rs 778.30 crores and growing by 27 per cent. The novel products will be distributed by 1500+ authorised stockists of CORONA Remedies across the country.