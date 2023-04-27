Cipla strengthens its anti-diabetes portfolio through partnerships with MNCs: GlobalData

Cipla holds a prominent position in the top five therapy areas in India, except for the anti-diabetes and gastrointestinal segment. Against this backdrop, the Indian pharma major is constantly partnering with multinational companies to get access to an innovative portfolio with a focus on diabetes, says GlobalData.

Cardiology, anti-diabetes, respiratory, anti-infective and gastrointestinal are the top five therapy areas in India, accounting for 76 per cent of sales in 2022. According to GlobalData’s Pharma Intelligence Center, Lupin, Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy’s are the other leading Indian players, which have partnered with multinational companies to strengthen their innovative anti-diabetes portfolio in India.

Cipla has recently signed an agreement to make and market the diabetes therapy Galvus and its combination brands in India from 01 January 2026. Earlier, in December 2019, Cipla had acquired the brand name and trademark rights for Vysov and Vysov M (Vildagliptin + Metformin) of the anti-diabetic drug, Vildagliptin in India. The company had been co-marketing Vildagliptin in agreement with Novartis under the brand names Vysov and Vysov M.

Prashant Khadayate, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments, “Cipla is ranked among the top five market players in therapy areas like respiratory, anti-infective and cardiology, whereas it is ranked 9th in gastrointestinal and 27th in anti-diabetes. Cipla is drastically lagging in the anti-diabetes segment, despite of being a key player in India. As per Cipla’s 2021–2022 annual report, the company continues to focus on creating depth in anti-diabetics and oncology therapy, building on the existing and new partnerships with global multinational corporations.”

Cipla had partnered with Boehringer Ingelheim (BI) India in June 2020 to co-market three new oral anti-diabetics drugs in India, mainly sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor Oboravo (empagliflozin), and related combination therapies – Oboravo Met (empagliflozin + metformin) and Tiptengio (empagliflozin + linagliptin). In October 2021, Cipla established a strategic partnership to enhance the reach of Eli Lilly’s diabetes products – Humalog [Insulin Lispro I.P. (rDNA origin) injection] and Trulicity (dulaglutide).

Khadayate concludes, “Considering Cipla’s market reach within India through its field force and the brand equity, GlobalData expects drastic growth in market penetration through an innovative anti-diabetes portfolio in the next few years. However, concerted efforts are required to beat the competition through an innovative strategy focusing on patients and physicians and achieve its place in the top 10 players in the anti-diabetes segment in India.”