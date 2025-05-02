Cell and gene therapy market projected to grow at 31.3% CAGR through 2030

The global dermatological cell and gene therapy (CGT) market is poised for exceptional growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.3 per cent, with sales projected to rise from $291 million in 2024 to $1.5 billion in 2030. Significant advancements in treatments for dermatology disorders are anticipated, driven by innovations from both small to mid-sized pharma and biotech companies, says GlobalData.

Krystal Biotech’s Vyjuvek (beremagene geperpavec), the first-ever and only redosable gene therapy, received FDA approval in May 2023 for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a serious rare genetic disease that affects the skin and mucosal tissue.

Momna Ali, Healthcare Analyst, GlobalData, comments, “GlobalData anticipates future therapies in development to treat DEB will likely be the primary driving force of market growth of the dermatology CGT landscape, contributing $1.2 billion by 2030, accounting for 80.11 per cent of total CGT sales.”

As per the key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData, there has been a heavy focus on DEB due to it being one of the first indications where gene therapy was actively pursued. It has remained the primary focus in gene therapy as there is a huge unmet need, given that current treatments, apart from Vyjuvek, are supportive and palliative.

Ali adds, “There is an opportunity for geographical expansion for the existing players in the CGT space, Krystal Biotech’s Vyjuvek and Rheacell Pharmaceutical’s Amesanar, resulting in gene therapies potentially dominating the CGT market in dermatology disorders.”

In February 2025, Krystal Biotech received a positive opinion for Vyjuvek to treat DEB from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), with the final EC decision anticipated in Q2 2025. Additionally, anticipates a regulatory decision on its DEB mesenchymal stem cell therapy (ABCB5+ MSCs) within the next few years, potentially enabling a launch in the US. Additional market opportunities include further expansion in the EU beyond Germany and the UK.”

Although the landscape outlook appears to be positive, market challenges remain. KOLs noted that the key hurdles are associated with the administration of gene therapies, which pose a challenge to treatment delivery, such as immune responses to vectors or gene products, as well as mutagenicity. However, companies are developing less immunogenic viral vectors and exploring non-invasive methods such as topical delivery systems. For example, in 2023, Krystal Biotech set a precedent for a topical gene therapy utilising HSV-1 vectors in the dermatology market.

Ali concludes: “Despite the challenges such as safe delivery of genetic material, pricing, and access barriers, GlobalData anticipates significant growth in the global dermatological CGT market in the future. This growth is expected to be driven by two key factors: strong demand from patients seeking curative treatments for their diseases, and widespread interest among both small and mid-pharma companies in discovering the next breakthrough transformative gene therapy to give Krystal Biotech’s Vyjuvek some solid competition.”