CDSCO to conduct awareness workshops on ‘Revision of Schedule M’

CDSCO, in association with IDMA, is conducting online and offline awareness workshops on “Revision of Schedule M”. The offline workshops will be held at Bengaluru and Indore; Chennai and Dehradun, as well as Vizag on October 14, October 21 and October 28 this year.

The objectives of these workshops are to provide insights to manufacturers about GMP, inform and educate stakeholders about new provisions, including the one in the revised Schedule M, prepare manufacturers for implementation, and ensure uniformity in interpretation and implementation of the rules.

For more information contact: Dr S Eswara Reddy, JDCI @ 8130885581