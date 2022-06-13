BSV enters into research partnership with National Chemical Laboratory, Pune

Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV) has entered into a partnership with the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Pune, a constituent laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Government of India. This collaboration primarily focuses on the evaluation of certain recombinant cell line technologies developed by NCL for biopharma products currently under development at BSV. The technology involves using CRISPR/Cas9 techniques to perform specific modifications of mammalian cell lines to achieve certain desired product quality attributes.

Speaking about this, Sanjiv Navangul, MD& CEO, BSV said, “Research remains the DNA of everything we do. NCL has an outstanding track record of research involving partnerships with industry from concept to commercialisation. Through this collaboration, we are delighted to tap some of the best research minds in the country in order to help us bring innovative treatments and cures for patients in India and the world.”

Dr Jaby Jacob, Head- R&D, BSV, added, “As we strive to address the unmet medical needs of patients, we believe that further development of products using the recombinant biopharma techniques will support treatment of serious conditions and bring improvements in women’s health, fertility, cancer research, among others. We believe such collaborations between research institutes/academia and biopharma companies will enable R&D groups from both sides to identify and develop projects that ultimately can translate basic research to innovative products.”

Dr Ashish Lele, Director, NCL stated, “Biotherapeutics is an important part of NCL’s roadmap. We are excited that BSV has chosen to apply one of our fundamental research ideas currently at the proof of concept stage to engineer a recombinant mammalian cell line of relevance to BSV.”