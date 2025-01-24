Bolstering India’s healthcare innovation in cancer, rare diseases: How Budget 2025 can make a difference?

As India continues to make enormous strides in healthcare innovation, it is crucial for the government to prioritise funding and policies that allow cutting-edge medical treatments affordable and accessible. The recent government decision of GST exemption for life-saving gene therapies is a significant step toward enhancing accessibility to advanced treatments for patients across the country. However, a lot needs to be done to make sure that the country remains at the forefront of global healthcare advancements.

We anticipate that the upcoming budget will offer an opportunity to further solidify India’s position as a global leader in biotechnology and personalised medicine. To achieve this, the government should focus on establishing a strong compliance framework and expediting approval pathways for transformative therapies like cell and gene therapy. These measures can accelerate the introduction of innovative treatments for cancers and rare diseases while alleviating the financial burden on patients grappling with the rising costs of these therapies. Additionally, the government should reevaluate the import duty exemptions for equipments and reagents imported for the manufacturing of advanced treatments in the Union Budget 2025.

Additionally, the government should focus on the allocation of higher budgets on R&D and incentivising PPP. These efforts are crucial in driving innovations, particularly in the area of cancer and rare disease treatments, that require expertise and substantial investments. Even the private sector should be encouraged to drive this innovation further and facilitate knowledge sharing and resource optimisation.

The government should also employ financial mechanisms such as subsidies, tax benefits, and the inclusion of advanced therapies in public healthcare schemes. This will inevitably make advanced therapies affordable and accessible for patients, irrespective of their social background, without causing any financial strain.

By adopting the above-mentioned strategies, India surely can bolster its commitment to healthcare innovation and improved patient outcomes and position itself as a global hub for cutting-edge medical research and treatment.