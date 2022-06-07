Boehringer Ingelheim receives ad-interim injunctions against four more domestic pharma companies for patent infringement of its anti-diabetes drug

Boehringer Ingelheim has obtained ad-interim injunctions against four domestic pharma companies that launched generic versions of Boehringer Ingelheim’s patent-protected drug Linagliptin, which is marketed under the brand name, Trajenta, the company said in a statement.

It also said that the recent injunctions restrain the domestic pharma companies from infringing the patent of Linagliptin by advertising, launching, making, using, offering for sale, selling, importing and/or exporting in any form in India either by themselves or through their directors, partners licenses, stockist and distributors, agents etc., jointly and severally until the next date of hearing.

Boehringer Ingelheim holds a valid patent for Linagliptin in India until August 2023, added the statement.

Vani Manja, Managing Director, Boehringer Ingelheim India, said, “The swift and just actions from the High Court over the past nine months have reaffirmed our faith in the Indian legal system in securing the enforcement of patent rights and upholding of patient interests. This also underlines the strength of Boehringer Ingelheim’s patents. We continue to remain committed to making a positive difference in the lives of patients with our innovator drugs and expect all responsible corporate citizens to uphold Boehringer Ingelheim’s valid patents for innovator drugs. We believe that upholding patent rights encourage a culture of innovation and R&D in the country.”

The statement further said that in the last nine months, Boehringer Ingelheim has received the following injunctions against generic pharma companies for patent infringement of its innovator drugs Jardiance (Empagliflozin) and Trajenta (Linagliptin):

Ad-interim injunction granted against Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for Empagliflozin which was eventually made absolute

Ad-interim injunction granted against MSN Laboratories for Empagliflozin which was eventually made absolute

Ad-interim injunction granted against MacLeods for Linagliptin which eventually was made absolute

Ad-interim injunction granted against Eris Lifesciences for Linagliptin

Ad-interim injunction granted against MSN Laboratories for Linagliptin

Ad-interim injunction granted against Emcure Pharmaceuticals for Linagliptin

Ad-interim injunction granted against Optimus Pharma for Linagliptin