BIPR hosts one-day international conference on frontiers in the science of drug discovery and pharmaceutical development

The Bombay Institute of Pharmacy & Research (BIPR) hosted a one-day International Conference, BIPR’sIntPhCon2024, on October 26, 2024. The event, themed “Frontiers in the Science of Drug Discovery and Pharmaceutical Development,” attracted experts, researchers, and students from across the globe to discuss the latest trends and breakthroughs in the pharmaceutical sciences. The primary objective of the conference was to provide a platform for the exchange of cutting-edge research.

The conference was officially inaugurated by Dr Ashish Guha, Director of Formulations, Evonik India, who served as the Chief Guest. In his inaugural talk, Dr Guha highlighted megatrends shaping our future. The conference featured a distinguished lineup of keynote speakers, each an authority in their field:

Dr Flavia Zacconi , an expert in green chemistry and sustainable drug development, presented Integrating Green Chemistry and Medicinal Innovations.

Dr Harish Durega , a pioneer in digital therapeutics, discussed Prescribing Apps—A New Era of Healthcare with Digital Therapeutics (DTx).

Dr Sachin Kumar Singh shared his research on the Amalgamation of Gut Microbiome and Drug Delivery.

Dr Kamal Dua focused on Integrating Drug Delivery Sciences and Immunology in Combating Lung Diseases.

Dr Vandana Patravale offered insights on Non-Invasive Peptide Therapeutics for Osteoporosis.

Dr Gaurav Gupta presented on the Design of In-Situ Implants for Brain-Targeted Drug Delivery.

These sessions provided in-depth perspectives on emerging trends, innovations, and research that are shaping the future of pharmaceutical sciences.

In addition to the scientific sessions, the conference featured several highlights, including:

Poster presentation competition : Young researchers had the opportunity to present their latest findings, encouraging interaction and knowledge exchange among participants. Abstracts were screened by Dr Durgacharan Bhagwat and Dr Sameer Nadaf, while e-poster presentations were evaluated by Dr Sachinkumar Patil and Dr Amol Shah.

Networking opportunities : Attendees had ample chances to discuss potential collaborations, share ideas, and network with leading professionals in the field.

