Biocon Biologics expands insulin access in Malaysia

Biocon Biologics (BBL), a global biosimilars company, announced that its Malaysian subsidiary, Biocon Sdn. Bhd., has supplied over 100 million cartridges of recombinant human insulin (rh-insulin) to Malaysia’s Ministry of Health (MoH). This milestone marks a key development in BBL’s support for diabetes care and insulin accessibility in Malaysia.

Since its entry into the Malaysian market in 2016, Biocon Biologics has supported more than 345,000 diabetes patients through the supply of rh-insulin. The company’s long-standing collaboration with the Malaysian government reflects a public-private model focused on strengthening local biotech manufacturing, advancing healthcare access, and developing national capacity for insulin production.

Susheel Umesh, Chief Commercial Officer, Biocon Biologics, stated, “Expanding access to over 345,000 diabetes patients in Malaysia by providing over 100 million cartridges of rh-insulin reinforces our commitment to equitable diabetes care. Every cartridge we produce at our state-of-the-art facility in Johor is a lifeline for someone living with diabetes. Our partnership with the Malaysian Ministry of Health and Duopharma underlines how local manufacturing and global expertise can come together to create scalable, sustainable healthcare solutions for patients.”

Leonard Ariff Abdul Shatar, Group Managing Director, Duopharma Biotech Berhad, commented,”This significant milestone truly underscores the strength of our enduring, multi-year partnership with Biocon Biologics, an impactful collaboration that aligns with Duopharma Biotech’s vision to ‘Provide Smarter Solutions for a Healthier Life’. Through our joint efforts, we are committed to elevating diabetes care across Malaysia, ensuring consistent access to affordable, high-quality insulin. We proudly support the Ministry of Health in strengthening national healthcare resilience, and improving the lives of Malaysians living with diabetes.”

Biocon Biologics collaborates with Duopharma Marketing Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of Duopharma Biotech Berhad, to expand access to insulin therapies in the region. The company’s Johor-based manufacturing facility, established with an investment of USD 600 million since 2011, houses a Center of Excellence for insulins and is equipped with end-to-end capabilities to manufacture regular, basal, and rapid-acting insulins in a range of presentations including cartridges and delivery devices.