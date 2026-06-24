BDR Pharma launches XATRONEM-AV for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections

BDR Pharmaceuticals International has announced the launch of XATRONEM-AV (Aztreonam + Avibactam Injection) 2 g for the treatment of serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant (MDR) Gram-negative bacteria.

According to the company, the launch comes as antimicrobial resistance (AMR) continues to pose a healthcare challenge globally. Drug-resistant infections are estimated to directly cause nearly 1.9 million deaths annually and are associated with more than 8.2 million deaths worldwide every year. A study published in The Lancet estimates that AMR could account for nearly 39 million deaths between 2025 and 2050, while resulting in an annual economic burden of approximately US$1 trillion through healthcare expenditure and productivity losses.

The therapy is intended for use in hospitalised patients with severe infections, including complicated intra-abdominal infections, hospital-acquired infections, bloodstream infections, ventilator-associated infections and other serious Gram-negative bacterial infections where conventional therapies may prove ineffective.

According to BDR Pharma, the launch of XATRONEM-AV builds on its portfolio, which includes brands such as Xavitaz, Zisavel and Dalbonova, along with first generic introductions in India including Caspofungin, Anidulafungin and Biapenem. The company stated that it continues to focus on expanding access to therapies for critically ill patients across the country.

XATRONEM-AV is available as a 2 g injectable formulation. According to the company, the therapy expands access to antimicrobial treatment options for patients with life-threatening infections and supports the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

The company stated that the increasing burden of antimicrobial resistance has added to the complexity and cost of patient care worldwide. Infections caused by carbapenem-resistant and multidrug-resistant Gram-negative organisms are associated with prolonged hospital stays, increased healthcare expenditure, higher mortality rates and limited treatment options. According to the company, expanding access to treatment options can support timely and targeted treatment decisions.

Commenting on the launch, Dharmesh Shah, Chairman, BDR Pharma, said, “Antimicrobial resistance is one of the most pressing healthcare challenges of our time, placing a significant burden on patients and healthcare systems worldwide. With the launch of XATRONEM-AV, we aim to equip healthcare professionals with an important treatment option against multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections, while reinforcing BDR Pharma’s commitment to delivering innovative and accessible therapies to patients who need them most.”