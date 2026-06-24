Apexon signs strategic collaboration agreement with AWS for AI and cloud solutions in healthcare and life sciences

Apexon, an AI-first technology services company specialising in engineering intelligent enterprises and an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner with Life Sciences and Migration Competencies, has announced that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). Under the agreement, the companies plan to deliver agentic AI deployment, cloud-native modernisation and full-stack digital engineering solutions built on AWS for healthcare and life sciences organisations.

According to the company, the collaboration builds on more than 100 AWS engagements and combines Apexon’s AgentRise Agentic AI platform, forward-deployed engineering model and proprietary accelerators including CloudAlpha, PlatformAlpha and TransformAlpha for cloud migration and modernisation, along with Genysys for AI deployment on AWS. These capabilities will be integrated with AWS services including Amazon HealthLake, Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker to support the deployment of production-grade AI agents into clinical, commercial and operational workflows. The delivery model places engineering, AI deployment and infrastructure operations under a single accountable team operating within the customer’s environment.

The company stated that, for healthcare and life sciences organisations, the collaboration is intended to support the operationalisation of production-grade AI agents across clinical, commercial and operational functions, accelerate the migration of legacy workloads to a cloud foundation and provide a delivery model where engineering, AI deployment and infrastructure operations are managed by one accountable team. According to the company, leading biopharma organisations have validated that these capabilities can deliver productivity improvements of 30 to 50 per cent across regulated workflows.

Under the agreement, Apexon and AWS will jointly develop and deploy domain-specific agentic AI solutions for healthcare and life sciences organisations across six areas. These include research and development to support drug discovery and compound analysis through AI-driven research workflows; clinical trials to optimise trial operations and reduce clinical document drafting time by up to 50 per cent; commercial and medical affairs to support field teams with AI-driven intelligence; manufacturing and supply chain to enable self-healing manufacturing processes through real-time agentic monitoring and response; enterprise IT to automate regulatory document workflows and modernise enterprise systems on AWS; and healthcare modernisation to rebuild legacy healthcare infrastructure on a cloud-native, AI-ready foundation.

According to the company, these 20 use cases are intended to address industry challenges where legacy approaches have fallen short. The company added that leading biopharma organisations have validated that Apexon’s domain-specific agentic AI solutions can deliver productivity improvements of 30 to 50 per cent, while supporting innovation cycles and business agility across regulated industries.

Justin Marcucci, President, Apexon, said, “While enterprises have largely begun to solve for AI strategy, the overwhelming gap that remains is scaled AI delivery: getting from a compelling use case to a system that runs in production, integrates with live data, adapts to the realities of the business, and compounds in value over time. In Healthcare and Life Sciences, that gap has real consequences for drug discovery timelines, clinical operations, and patient outcomes. This strategic collaboration agreement with AWS gives us the infrastructure depth and the service ecosystem to close that gap for our clients, at a scale that changes what is possible for them.”

The company stated that the strategic collaboration agreement builds on Apexon’s AWS competency recognitions in Data and Analytics, Migration, Life Sciences and DevOps. According to the company, the agreement combines engineering capabilities, domain expertise and agentic AI to support healthcare and life sciences organisations in modernising operations and delivering business outcomes.