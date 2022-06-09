AYUSH institute NARIP gets NABL accreditation in Kerala

The Department of Biochemistry and Pathology of National Ayurveda Research Institute for Panchakarma (NARIP), Cheruthuruthy, Thrissur, Kerala, has got NABL M(EL)T accreditation for its clinical laboratory services. NARIP is one of the premier research institute under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India. This is the first institute under CCRAS to get NABL accreditation for its clinical laboratory services. Professor Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS inaugurated the NABL-accredited lab during a programme held on this occasion in the presence of senior officials of the council on 7th June, 2022. The programme was presided by Dr D Sudhakar, Director, NARIP.

As per the officials, the accreditation is significant considering nearly 80,000 individuals attending the OPD/IPD services of NARIP in a year. Apart from this, members of scientific communities, including those working on diverse research projects, outreach medical camps, etc. also benefit from accredited labs.