AstraZeneca shares data from HIMALAYA, MATTERHORN Phase III studies at ESMO Asia Congress 2023

AstraZeneca presented new data findings from Phase-III studies of HIMALAYA and MATTERHORN at the ESMO Asia Congress 2023,. The company showcased innovative therapeutic options, particularly in the efficacy of immunotherapy combinations in treating advanced unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma and early gastric cancer.

Highlights from the HIMALAYA Phase III trial, show improved meaningful survival with an immunotherapy combination of durvalumab and tremelimumab in advanced and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Additional durvalumab data include results from the, the combination of immunotherapy and chemotherapy demonstrates clinical benefit and addresses unmet needs in early gastric cancer, where there is the greatest potential for cure.

Dr Anil Kukreja, Vice President – Medical Affairs and Regulatory, AstraZeneca India stated, “Our key data presented at ESMO Asia highlights AstraZeneca’s commitment to revolutionise the GI cancer treatment landscape, improve survival rate and transform outcomes for GI cancer patients. Our comprehensive and diverse pipeline is designed to overcome evasion of the anti-tumour immune response and harness the body’s immune system to fight cancer. As a pioneering leader in immunotherapies, we are determined to provide new treatment options and deliver innovative solutions that can make a meaningful impact on GI cancer patients in India.”

Gastrointestinal (GI) cancers pose a significant burden on the healthcare systems around the world. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) forecasts a 58 per cent surge in GI cancer cases by 2040 globally. Additionally, a recent analysis conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research’s National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research in Bengaluru revealed a significant prevalence of GI cancers, specifically affecting t