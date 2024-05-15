Asia-Pacific Front Line of Healthcare 2024: Bain & Company Report

To understand opportunities and challenges in the evolving Asia-Pacific healthcare landscape, Bain & Company conducted a survey in Q4 2023 to uncover consumer-centric trends in healthcare consumption. The survey was distributed to 2,300 consumers across nine Asia-Pacific geographies (Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam) in a process similar to the data collections we conducted previously in 2019 and 2021.

Taken independently or in comparison to our earlier AsiaPacific Front Line of Healthcare Reports, the most recent results help us understand how Asia-Pacific consumers’ healthcare behaviors and preferences have changed and provide key insights into emerging trends in the region:

Healthcare is no longer a passive experience: Consumers are taking charge of their health, are demanding a better experience, and are willing to invest in wellness. The future of healthcare is everywhere: Consumers expect seamless, omnichannel care experiences that extend beyond traditional hospital settings. Integrated care will become the new standard: Consumers demand a single touchpoint to manage their health and are open to new specialty care models and curated customer journeys. The tech revolution is transforming healthcare: AI and health tech are unlocking the power of personalised care and reinventing how we deliver healthcare.

As these four trends shape healthcare delivery in the region, companies have four strategic opportunities to attract consumers and improve public health:

Reinvent customer experience: Prioritise patientcentered care to deliver personalised recommendations and a seamless omnichannel experience for enhancing outcomes and satisfaction. Coordinate care delivery: Upgrade care management through better collaboration and coordination across care teams. Future-proof technology infrastructure: Digitise legacy processes and use innovative technologies to empower healthcare providers and consumers. Forge strategic partnerships: Connect care journeys across the broader healthcare ecosystem of partners and break transactional silos.

Key themes

Consumerism: Consumers across Asia-Pacific are taking a proactive approach to managing their health, fitness, and overall wellness. As a result, an increasing share of consumers are expressing interest in health and lifestyle maintenance and are following through with timely check-ups to take control of their wellbeing.

Consumer-driven health monitoring (e.g., sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring) has increased in the region due to the emergence of increasingly affordable smart wearables, including watches and bands. Brands like Noise in India now provide smartwatches at just $10 to $12, democratising wearable access. As a result, in our 2023 survey, roughly 85 per cent of respondents expressed interest in health maintenance and lifestyle changes.

Consumers in Asia-Pacific also increasingly expect greater convenience in healthcare delivery. They actively seek healthcare providers and services that are more accessible, flexible, and tailored to their specific needs (see Fig 1). Consumers are increasingly willing to spend more on healthcare. According to 2023 survey results, 51 per cent of Asia-Pacific consumers (58 per cent of Gen Z) say they are willing to pay more out of pocket for healthcare in exchange for better health outcomes, better experiences, and greater efficiency.



The adoption of wellness trends, however, is more common among the “healthy and wealthy” group.

In high-income groups, 50 per cent reported spending more on nutritional supplements, compared to the overall population at 45 per cent. Gen Z exhibits more active involvement in their healthcare compared to other age cohorts, with higher healthcare spending. According to our survey, the Gen Z population is especially focused on preventive products and services in the consumer health category, with a notable surge in demand for nutrition products such as vitamins and supplements (see Fig 2).

Care everywhere: The old notion of hospitals as the sole preferred or preeminent healthcare providers is slowly shifting across the Asia-Pacific region thanks to technological intervention, sustained focus on convenience, and a surge in consumerism.

Today’s patients want to explore care options that are both convenient and affordable. Accessible healthcare options—including wellness support and other non-acute care services—are becoming increasingly available at community clinics, pharmacies, and other non-hospital locations across the region.

Compared to our 2021 results, consumers exhibit greater comfort in 2023 about receiving care outside conventional hospital setups, particularly for routine check-ups and diagnostic services (see Fig 3).

During the pandemic, many consumers received Covid-19 testing and vaccines at pharmacies, helping to normalise the notion that such places could serve as a point-of-care provider. As a result of these experiences, consumers are becoming more comfortable with accessing healthcare services at pharmacies. In fact, 2023 results suggest that at least 65 per cent of consumers (74 per cent in Gen Z) use pharmacies as a primary point of care.

The survey also suggests that in the future, the proportion of consumers willing to seek pharmacy provided healthcare may increase to 73 per cent (82 per cent in Gen Z) in the presence of partnerships between pharmacies and other healthcare providers, including clinics or specialists. Our results found that between 70 per cent of consumers in Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam and 85 per cent of consumers in China, India, and Indonesia are willing to consider pharmacies as their primary healthcare providers when partnerships with other healthcare providers are in place.

Based on our 2023 survey, we anticipate a significant increase in the adoption of pharmacy-provided services such as diagnostic services, health screenings, home delivery of medicine, and medication therapy management for chronic illnesses such as hypertension and diabetes (see Fig 4).

Our earlier surveys pinpointed a huge leap in telehealth adoption, which nearly doubled between 2019 and 2021 across Asia-Pacific. In this year’s survey, we observed post-Covid telehealth penetration growth slowing yet persisting across Asia-Pacific markets (see Fig 5).

The benefit of telehealth is evident, especially in lowering healthcare costs. This is primarily attributed to the early triage and steerage to right side of care coupled with the low price point and pharmacy attach rate for teleconsultation compared to in-person primary consultation. For example, according to Halodoc, a telehealth and e-pharmacy platform in Indonesia, the ov