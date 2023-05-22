Arihant Innochem conducts technical seminar at Bengaluru

Arihant Innochem recently organised a seminar in collaboration with its channel partner Lubrizol Life Sciences in Bengaluru. The objective of the seminar was to increase the focus of pharma professionals on applications of its key polymer, carbopol.

Carbopol is a versatile polymer having applications as a viscosity modifying agent, drug release retardant, and mucoadhesive agent in oral as well as topical drug delivery. However, two eminent speakers from Lubrizol shared their knowledge and vast experience on various aspects of carbopol polymers during the seminar.

Kedar Chikhalikar, Head of R&D Lubrizol LifeScience Health, South Asia, and Middle East gave an overview on excipients and discussed chemistry and regulatory aspects of carbopol. He also briefed the audience on NDMA compliance issues faced by formulators and how to overcome these issues utilising carbopol polymers, specifically for metformin tablets. Apart from that, the audience was acquainted with the applications of carbopol as a suspending agent and mucoadhesive agent in oral systems.

Meanwhile, Dr Ankitkumar Jain, Manager – Technical Services and Application, Lubrizol LifeSciece Health (Pharma and Nutra) discussed formulation and processing aspects of carbopol in oral solid dosage forms. He also shared case studies demonstrating the utility of carbopol in oral solid and liquid systems. During the session, he touched upon the critical aspects of carbopol processing for ophthalmic systems.

The seminar was attended by formulation scientists from major pharma companies in Bangalore. The audience found the seminar to be very informative and interactive.