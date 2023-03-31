Amrita School of Ayurveda, Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth sign MoU for repository of clinical cases in Ayurveda

Amrita School of Ayurveda and Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth, Ministry of AYUSH have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further develop the AyurCeL (online portal) and create a repository of clinical cases in Ayurveda. This collaboration will facilitate the generation of practice-based evidence by helping clinicians report clinical outcomes systematically supported by multimedia. The MoU was signed by Dr Kousthubha Upadhyaya on behalf of Rashtriya Ayurved Vidyapeeth and Swami Sankaramritananda Puri on behalf of Amrita School of Ayurveda.

The Ayurveda Clinical e-Learning (AYURCeL) project aims to fill this gap by creating a web platform to make available the clinical experiences of successful Ayurveda clinicians in a digital form and format that will facilitate continuous clinical learning based on well-documented case studies.

Under the MoU, the collaboration between Amrita School of Ayurveda, Kerala, and RAV (Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth), will be established in the area of mutual interest to both the institutions for submission of selected clinical case reports of the Certificate course of RAV (CRAV) students after due verification from their corresponding Gurus to the AyurCeL portal for preliminary screening every month. The Amrita School of Ayurveda, Kerala shall examine the submitted cases as per their selection criterion and update the case report and further follow-ups and after vetting done by the experts shall publish the report in the portal.

Furthermore, the Amrita School of Ayurveda, Kerala will arrange for the training for RAV- Gurus and Shishyas for preparing model Case Reports. The RAV shall organize such training programs after mutual consultation and agreement. The modalities of data exchange including finance may be evolved and decided by both institutes after mutual consultation and agreement. Both institutes will respect and obey regulations of each other on a mutual basis.

Dr. P Rammanohar, Principal Investigator of the project and Research Director, Amrita Centre for Advanced Research in Ayurveda (ĀCĀRA), School of Ayurveda said, “The first step to generate evidence is from clinical practice. AyurCeL will facilitate the generation of practice-based evidence by helping clinicians report clinical outcomes systematically supported by multimedia. AyurCeL aids clinicians to transform their clinical notes into a systematic documentation. Thus, this tool will become very helpful for busy clinicians. This collaboration will prove to be a boon for the Ayurveda fraternity nationally as it will create a repository of clinical cases in Ayurveda, which will greatly help the research and development of the Ayurvedic system of medicine. The AyurCeL portal will acknowledge the contributions of RAV in all publications and reports in which information is sourced through data provided by RAV.”

