Alkem MedTech signs agreement with Exactech to manufacture and market knee and hip replacement implants in India

Alkem MedTech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alkem Laboratories has entered into an agreement with Exactech, a global medical device company headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, USA, to manufacture and market Exactech’s large joint replacement implants in India.

Exactech develops, manufactures and markets joint replacement implants, surgical instruments and smart technologies that enhance surgeons’ ability to improve patients’ mobility worldwide. This collaboration will provide Alkem with access to the design, manufacturing expertise, and marketing rights of Exactech’s brands like Truliant, Optetrak, Logic Fit, Alteon, AcuMatch, Novation and Novation CFS, in India.

This venture will be Alkem MedTech’s first foray into the implantable medical devices sector. By leveraging Exactech’s expertise and Alkem Medtech’s capabilities, the partnership aims to ensure that patients receive world-class joint replacement solutions.