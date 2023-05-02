ALKEM launches asthma awareness campaign #RelieverFreeIndia

Alkem Laboratories has announced the launch of its awareness campaign #RelieverFreeIndia to raise awareness about asthma among physicians and asthma patients.

A company statement informed, “This campaign aims to spread awareness of the hazards of over-usage of reliever medications and substitute it with SMART therapy i.e., needing only one inhaler for both ‘daily’ and ‘reliever’ asthma treatment.”

The World Asthma Day 2023 theme focuses on encouraging healthcare leaders to ensure the availability of and access to effective, quality-assured medications.

Throwing light on the initiative – ‘Reliver Free India’ campaign, ALKEM spokesperson said, “The campaign urges all stakeholders such as patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and people at large to work together to address the challenges posed by asthma and to ensure that everyone living with asthma receives the proper care and support they need. Through this campaign, we also seek to educate individuals about the importance of managing their asthma effectively and working with their healthcare providers to create a comprehensive asthma action plan.”

Global Initiative for asthma strives to reduce the asthma burden by reducing the usage of as-needed reliever medications and recommending the usage of single inhalers consisting of long-acting bronchodilators with corticosteroids for both as-needed and regular day-to-day treatment of asthma.