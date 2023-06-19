Alkem Laboratories launches awareness initiative ‘Stop Sneeze to Wheeze’

Alkem Laboratories has launched the “Stop Sneeze to Wheeze” awareness initiative on World Allergy Week to raise awareness about the coexistence of allergic rhinitis and asthma – One Airway, One Disease. The initiative aims to emphasise the importance of early diagnosis, effective management, and improved quality of life for patients living with these conditions.

Allergic rhinitis, commonly referred to as hay fever, is an inflammatory condition affecting the nasal passages, triggered by allergens like pollen, dust mites, pet dander, and mould spores. If left untreated, it can progress to asthma, a chronic respiratory condition characterised by airway inflammation and heightened sensitivity to triggers.

Sudipta Roy, President, Head – Acute business, Alkem Laboratories said, “The incidence of asthma and allergic rhinitis is on the rise within the general population, with a significant number of newly diagnosed patients experiencing both upper and lower airway symptoms. Recent estimates suggest that approximately 60 to 78 per cent of individuals diagnosed with asthma also have concurrent allergic rhinitis.”

“To address this pressing health concern, Alkem Laboratories in collaboration with healthcare providers, has designed an awareness campaign as part of the ‘Stop Sneeze to Wheeze’ initiative through a series of awareness drives, camps, and clinics, the campaign aims to educate the public and patients,” Roy added.

Alkem has also launched the Healthy Lungs portal (www.thehealthylungs.com) – a knowledge repository on lung diseases. The portal is dedicated to enhancing awareness, busting myths, improving knowledge and motivating patients to adhere to the therapy, informed the company.