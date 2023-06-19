Akums sets up central warehousing project in SIDCUL Industrial Estate, Haridwar

Akums has announced a central warehousing pilot project, located in the SIDCUL Industrial Estate, Haridwar.

Speaking at a media gathering, Sandeep Jain, MD, and Co-Founder of Akums, emphasised the need for advanced warehousing infrastructure and related services. He said that while the core focus of manufacturing businesses is customising and manufacturing finished goods according to clients’ needs, addressing the challenges of handling, storing, and moving these goods is equally crucial. He added that traditionally, factories have prioritised expanding their core production areas, neglecting the optimisation of finished goods storage space. Acknowledging this gap, Akums’ senior management has dedicated substantial time to address storage challenges and develop in-house expertise.

“We recognised the inherent challenges associated with warehousing infrastructure and related services,” said Jain. He added. “To address these challenges, we are evolving an effective, state-of-the-art automated warehousing infrastructure and related services in a new 70,186.56 sq mt campus located on the main arterial road in the SIDCUL industrial estate. This facility will cater to finished goods storage, handling and out services, with trained stores and logistics personnel to support our various plants in and around Haridwar.”

The first phase of the project comprises a built-up area of 30,610.2 sq. mtr., including a ground coverage of 28,215.61 sq. mtr., with 17 standalone blocks dedicated to pharma finished goods storage.

A company release stated, “Akums is proud to embark on this groundbreaking central warehousing pilot project, to enhance operational efficiency and meet the evolving demands of the pharma industry. This initiative reflects Akums’ unwavering commitment to innovation and the continuous improvement of its services.”