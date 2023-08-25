Akums unveils Vildagliptin SR and Metformin SR tablets

Vildagliptin SR and Metformin SR tablets are available in four strengths: 50 mg/500 mg, 50 mg/1000 mg, 100 mg/500 mg, and 100 mg/1000 mg

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals unveils a solution in the fight against diabetes-Vildagliptin SR and Metformin SR tablets. Designed to cater to patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus who have found inadequate control with metformin monotherapy, this combination promises effective glycemic control.

Vildagliptin SR and Metformin SR tablets merge the potent mechanisms of vildagliptin and metformin to offer patients a comprehensive approach to managing their glycemic levels. Vildagliptin, a well-tolerated oral dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitor, stands out for its unique mechanism of action that prevents the degradation of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). By doing so, it leads to reduced glycaemia, stimulates insulin secretion, and inhibits glucagon secretion in a glucose-dependent manner. This distinctive mode of action not only ensures effective glycemic control but also significantly reduces the risk of hypoglycemia and weight gain, making it especially suitable for elderly patients.

Vildagliptin SR and Metformin SR tablets are available in four strengths: 50 mg/500 mg, 50 mg/1000 mg, 100 mg/500 mg, and 100 mg/1000 mg. These tablets have been granted regulatory approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), attesting to their safety and efficacy for patient use.