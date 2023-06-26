Express Pharma

Planning to upgrade or setting up a new lab- Keep your purchasing options open!

By Agilent
Your business depends on access to new, productive instrumentation, but the pace of evolving technology and regulatory requirements make equipment ownership risky, especially in the face of shrinking capital budgets. Flexible payment plans from Agilent can help you acquire your next instrument without the capital expenditure.

Our Technical Knowledge and financial expertise enable us to equip you with customized financial solutions catered to your specific business requirement.

Key Highlights:

  • Upto 100% financing of the asset
  • Quick way to purchase new or upgrade existing asset
  • Preserve business credit lines
  • Customized payment plans
  • NOC from existing bankers not required
  • Enhance purchasing power

