Agilent inaugurates India Solution Center to accelerate innovation and expand the frontiers of science

Agilent announced the opening of an India Solution Center at its LEED Platinum-certified office in Manesar, Haryana. Designed to provide integrated solutions, this strategic investment marks a major milestone in Agilent’s global journey, highlighting a strong focus on India as a high-growth, innovation-driven market. The facility was inaugurated in the esteemed presence of key opinion leaders and decision-makers from diverse sectors and markets that Agilent serves throughout India, who joined the ceremony to experience the centre firsthand.

As India sees a rapid rise in chronic health conditions such as obesity and Type 2 diabetes, and a growing emphasis on environmental and food safety regulations, the demand for advanced, localised solutions is accelerating. The India Solution Center brings together Agilent’s expertise across different disciplines to deliver holistic end-to-end solutions in sectors such as GLP-1 analysis, emerging food and environmental contaminants analysis, and PFAS detection.

“India is a strategic market for Agilent, and we are thrilled to open our state-of-the-art Solution Center in Manesar, said Jonah Kirkwood, Chief Commercial Officer at Agilent. “This facility is designed to provide our India customers with the resources and collaboration they need to address critical scientific and health challenges. By offering holistic and specialised workflows—from sample preparation to smart and fast results reporting—we aim to boost lab efficiency, support automation, and promote sustainable practices. Our goal is to help labs meet their financial, scientific, and sustainability objectives.”

Spanning 12,500 square feet, the facility offers development of analytical workflow methods and novel applications, as well as proof-of-concept demonstration, and collaborative R&D and training. With dedicated zones for chromatography, mass-spectrometry, spectroscopy, genomics, cell analysis and lab informatics, the India Solution Center aims to address critical areas such as pharmaceutical quality control, biopharmaceutical development across modalities, food safety, environmental monitoring, cell biology, and cancer research. The centre will also align with national initiatives such as “Make in India” to advance the country’s scientific and healthcare ecosystem.

“Our goal is to support our customers not only with cutting-edge technologies but also with personalised experiences that drive scientific progress and business growth,” added Bharat Bhardwaj, Vice President, APAC region, Agilent. “The India Solution Center embodies our focus on customer partnership, end-to-end solution delivery that offer practical and tangible benefits and enable innovation throughout the research and development lifecycle.”

The centre’s location in Manesar, a key biopharma and research hub, ensures accessibility for customers across pharmaceutical, clinical, biopharma, food, chemical, and government sectors. The India Solution Center is part of Agilent’s plan to strengthen its footprint and engagement with customers more deeply throughout India.