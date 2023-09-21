ACG appoints Borja Guerra as VP-International Sales at ACG Engineering       

ACG has appointed Borja Guerra as the VP for International Sales

In his new role, Guerra will be responsible for leading sales and business development in all international markets outside India. He will head up the commercial and customer service teams.

With more than 20 years’ experience working across the pharma, nutra and cosmetic sectors worldwide, Guerra has led numerous teams. His experience includes working with companies such as Körber, Groninger, Romaco and I Holland.

Richard Stedman, CEO of ACG Engineering, said, “We are delighted to welcome Borja to our team. He brings a fresh perspective that will, drive high-impact initiatives and nurture enduring relationships. He is widely recognised and respected by both customers and competitors for consistently delivering exceptional results, and his track record is commendable.”

Stedman added, “This is an incredibly exciting moment to join ACG, particularly given the vast opportunities that lie ahead. We are poised to explore and create new avenues for growth in many markets. Our unwavering focus is on expanding the global presence of ACG Engineering.”