33rd CRSI-National Symposium in Chemistry concluded in Hyderabad

The Chemical Research Society of India (CRSI) successfully concluded its 33rd CRSI National Symposium in Chemistry (CRSI NSC) and CRSI-ACS Lectures in Hyderabad. The three-day symposium that began on July 4, 2024, and witnessed an exceptional gathering of over 350 delegates from the realm of chemistry. Hosted by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, the symposium showcased the latest research and fostered networking opportunities, with the aim to celebrated excellence in the field of chemistry.

The luminaries at the symposium included G V Prasad, Co-Chairman and MD, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Uday Maitra, President, CRSI, N Jayaraman, Secretary General, CRSI, Swagata Dasgupta from IIT Kharagpur, Goverdhan Mehta from the University of Hyderabad, V Chandrasekhar from TIFR Hyderabad, Balakrishnan Naduvalath from the University of Nevada, USA, Erick M Carreira from ETH Zurich and many other distinguished chemists from the country. Dr Rakeshwar Bandichhor, VP and Head of Chemistry, API – PR&D, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Convener, and Dr Srinivas Oruganti, Director, Dr Reddy’s Institute of Life Sciences and Co-convener of this symposium also welcomed the CRSI attendees.

The symposium began with welcome remarks by G V Prasad, and Goverdhan Mehta followed by Uday Maitra and N Jayaraman. The symposium technical programme featured sessions and lectures chaired by professors, researchers and several other speakers, covering diverse topics from “Chemistry in the Extreme Quantum Regime” to “Strained Ring Systems for the Construction of Heterocyclic Compounds” and a host of other topics covering advancing frontiers in chemical sciences. Poster presentations showcased research from institutions nationwide, while interactive discussions on the future of scientific meetings highlighted the symposium’s aim to shape advancements in chemical sciences. Lectures on innovations in cancer therapy and sustainable chemistry were a major part of the symposium’s scientific discourse.

Uday Maitra, President, CRSI, said, “This unique collaboration united the best minds in academia and industry, fostering an environment of innovation and discovery. We look forward to continuing our work towards improving the quality of Chemical Education at all levels.”

G V Prasad, Co-Chairman and MD, Dr Reddy’s, said, “Our aim was to facilitate discussions on achievements and new research directions in chemical and allied sciences, contributing towards the pursuit and promotion of chemistry for service to humanity.”

The symposium concluded with the announcement of several poster awards and the venue for the upcoming CRSI NSC-34 at IISER Bhopal during the first week of February 2025.