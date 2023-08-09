143 pharma companies get show cause notices from CDSCO post inspections

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), along with state licensing authorities, issued show cause notices in 143 cases after risk-based inspections of 162 pharma firms, informed Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister.

He further informed that stop production orders have been issued in 40 cases, cancellation and suspension of product/section licenses in 66 cases, issuance of warning letter in 21 cases and in one case, an FIR has been lodged and three persons have been arrested as per the provisions of the Drugs Rules, 1945. He divulged this information in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules, 1945 regulates the manufacturing, sale and distribution of drugs in the country.

Source: PTI

Edits by EP News Bureau