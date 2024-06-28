10th edition of PharmaLytica held in Hyderabad

The 10th edition of PharmaLytica, organised by Informa Markets in India concluded at HITEX, Hyderabad. With a focus on redefining the pharmaceutical industry in the post-COVID era, PharmaLytica 2024 offered a platform for stakeholders to engage in discussions covering the full spectrum of pharma machinery and packaging, lab analytical and cleanroom solutions, and pharmaceutical ingredients. This year’s edition saw participation from over 5,000 visitors and more than 200 exhibitors showcasing 1000+ brands. They reaffirmed the need and focus of PharmaLytica as an industry event to boost and facilitate the pharmaceutical sector.

Key exhibitors included Hetero, Emvee Engineers, Schneider Electric, Integrated Cleanroom Technology, Nicomac Taikisha Clean Rooms, HLE Glascoat, Scientific Research Instruments Company, Ami Polymer and many more. The expos were primarily supported by industry associations such as BDMAI (Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association (India), FOPE (Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs) and IPC (Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission). Additionally, Telangana Life Sciences served as a supporting partner, while ETRIC was the e-mobility partner for the event.

The inauguration ceremony of the trade expo was marked by the presence of dignitaries such as Udaya Bhaskar, Director General, General of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil); AVPS Chakravarthi, Ambassador – World Packaging Organisation and Board Member, Pharmexcil; Orhan Yalman Okan, Consul General, Consulate General of Turkey, Yogesh Mudras, MD, Informa Markets, India and Rahul Deshpande, Senior Group Director, Informa Markets, India.

Highlighting the significant growth of the pharmaceutical industry, Udaya Bhaskar, Director General, Pharmexcil, said “During the pandemic and post-pandemic period, the Indian pharmaceutical industry made significant contributions. We exported $ 27.8 billion worth of drugs in the financial year 2024, achieving a 9.6 per cent growth rate despite numerous global challenges. We are expecting to reach more than $ 31 billion in the next financial year. 50 per cent of our exports are going to highly regulated markets. In North America and Europe, it’s almost 55 per cent. In the US, we exported more than 8 billion with a 15 per cent growth rate, and to the UK, we achieved a 21 per cent growth rate. This demonstrates the robust growth of the Indian pharmaceutical industry, even in challenging situations. As long as India continues to manufacture quality drugs at affordable prices, the industry will remain unmatched.”

Emphasising the potential of pharma trade between India and Turkey, The Consul General, Consulate General of Turkey, Orhan Yalman Okan, said “Hyderabad is becoming a global city, particularly in the pharma sector, making it the pharma capital of India. Both India and Turkey are rising in this field, presenting significant trade and cooperation opportunities In 2022, the global pharmaceutical market reached a value of $ 1.5 trillion, with Turkey ranking 21st. The Turkish pharmaceutical market grew by an impressive 80 per cent, reaching around $ 38 billion and unit sales hitting $ 2.8 billion. The industry employs over 45,000 staff and offers over 12,000 products. Turkey’s pharmaceutical exports were $ 2.2 billion, reaching over 170 countries. The medical devices market was $ 2.9 billion, and medical tourism contributed $ 2.5 billion. PharmaLytica 2024 aims to foster deeper understanding and cooperation within the pharmaceutical domain. By sharing pertinent insights into Turkey’s pharmaceutical landscape, including its remarkable growth trajectory, regulatory framework, and export prowess, we aim to cultivate a clearer understanding of the sector’s potential.”

AVPS Chakravarthi, Ambassador, World Packaging Organisation and Board Member Pharmexcil, said, “Pharmalytica has grown into a permanent landmark of innovation in the pharmaceutical industry from Mumbai to Bangalore and now Hyderabad. In life-saving and life-sustaining industries, there’s no room for compromise on quality. Our exports to highly regulated markets like the USA, where over 50 per cent of our products are consumed, reflect our uncompromising standards. The collaboration between India and US authorities aims to ensure the availability of safe, high-quality drugs. Hyderabad, often referred to as the second Silicon Valley of the world, integrates digital and chemical technologies, making it a hub for pharmaceutical innovation. The city hosts more than 214 USFDA-approved facilities, accounting for over 35 per cent of India’s pharmaceutical production. Additionally, Hyderabad is a significant centre for medical devices and packaging, having become self-sufficient even during the COVID-19 supply chain challenges.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural, Dr Gaurav Pratap Singh, Senior Principal Scientific Officer, Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission said, “India’s reputation as the ‘Pharmacy of the World’ is well-earned, with our commitment to supplying high-quality and affordable medicines globally. Our leadership in vaccine supply to WHO, coupled with meeting the generics demands of the USA, Britain, and Europe, underscores our pivotal role in healthcare accessibility. The significant growth in biosimilars approvals and manufacturing further enhances patient access to biopharmaceuticals. With strategic investments in developing generic and biopharmaceutical versions, India stands poised to maintain its global pharmaceutical leadership. Innovation remains paramount, especially in emerging prophylactic and therapeutic products like medical devices, complex generics, monoclonal antibodies, and gene therapy. Setting robust regulations for their development and marketing is crucial for sustained growth. While quality concerns highlighted by WHO and other regulatory agencies necessitate stringent quality control measures, platforms like PharmaLytica 2024 play a vital role in prioritising quality in the pharmaceutical sector. Looking ahead, there’s immense potential to replicate the success of hubs like Hyderabad and Bengaluru in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, creating new avenues for growth in the pharma industry.”

Addressing the opportunities in this sector, Yogesh Mudras, MD, Informa Markets in India said, “In 2024, the Indian pharmaceutical industry remains a global leader across the entire supply chain. It ranks third in production by volume and in terms of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) globally. With over 500 different APIs manufactured domestically, India contributes 57 per cent of APIs to the WHO’s prequalified list. The medical devices sector in India stands at a market size of US$ 11 billion. By 2032, the India analytical laboratory instruments market is projected to hit $4142.85 million, propelled by the government’s focus on boosting production, notably supported by the flourishing pharmaceutical sector.

Situated in Hyderabad, the epicentre of India’s bulk drug production, and nestled within South India’s mature pharma ecosystem, Pharmalytica emerges as a vital regional hub for industry leaders and stakeholders with discussions surrounding emerging trends, prevalent challenges, and promising opportunities,” he added.

Quality Conference

On the sidelines of the show, an exclusive two-day conference with the theme “Optimizing Pharmaceutical Quality and Compliance,” convened with over 35 key industry leaders engaging in strategic discussions about the future of the pharmaceutical sector. On the 1st day, experts delved into technology trends aimed at maximising pharmaceutical productivity, explored analytical advancements transforming pharma labs, and discussed regulatory and quality frameworks essential for biosimilar development. They also covered strategies for drug repositioning, integrating quality in clinical development, innovations in pharma packaging and machinery, and advancements in analytical instrumentation.

Day 2 was equally engaging, with a focus on strategies for India’s evolution from a generic drug manufacturer to a hub for active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production. Discussions included strategic collaborations with Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) and Contract Research Organizations (CROs), innovations in pharma manufacturing, green chemistry, advancements in analytical labs, and enhancements in the pharma supply chain and cold chain management. These sessions aimed to improve quality and accessibility across production and distribution. Additionally, the conference addressed the industry’s outlook on packaging, labelling, serialisation, and track and trace technologies. With renowned industry speakers, PharmaLytica 2024 offered insightful discussions and valuable networking opportunities, positioning itself as a key event for industry professionals.