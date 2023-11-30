10th edition of India Pharma Awards at CPHI celebrates a decade of excellence and innovation in pharma industry

The selection process was guided by EY and evaluated by a distinguished jury, including a Preliminary Online Jury meet and finalist presentations

The India Pharma Week 2023, started from 28th November till 30th November on the sidelines of the CPHI show. Day one marked the 10th annual India Pharma Awards, hosted by Informa Markets, and CEO roundtable discussion.

The selection process was guided by EY and evaluated by a distinguished jury, including a Preliminary Online Jury meet and finalist presentations.

Talking about the selection process, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “In the vibrant atmosphere of the 10th edition of the India Pharma Awards, we celebrate a decade of excellence and innovation in the pharma industry. With a notable 220 nominations for 16 awards, the awards signify our industry’s commitment to inspiring and acknowledging corporate and individual achievements. Guided by EY as our process advisors and evaluated by a distinguished jury, the awards are transparent and process-driven. The rigorous selection process, including a Preliminary Online Jury meet and finalist presentations, showcases the industry’s eagerness for recognition. The high volume of nominations indicates fierce competition and underscores the quality these awards foster. As we honor the winners, we acknowledge the dedication of our esteemed jury, industry leaders shaping the future of the pharma sector. We welcome you to this dazzling event of achievement, inspiration, and recognition.”

The awards recognised 44 finalists who compete across 13 categories. This is to acknowledge brands for their excellence and innovation in the pharma space and special jury recognitions. The categories further comprise export promotion, pharma machinery, sustainability, and pharma innovation among others.