Zydus Lifesciences receives final approval from US FDA for Famotidine tablets

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market Famotidine tablets in the strengths of 20 mg and 40 mg, according to a company statement.

Famotidine is a histamine H2 receptor blocker. It works by reducing the amount of acid in the stomach. It is used to prevent and treat heartburn and other symptoms caused by excessive acid in the stomach (acid indigestion). The drug will be manufactured at group’s drug formulation facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad. The tablet has a market size of $67 million, the statement added.