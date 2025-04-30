Zydus Lifesciences Chairman Pankaj Patel receives Padma Bhushan for contributions to trade and industry

The Hon’ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu, conferred the Padma Bhushan upon Pankaj Patel, Chairman of Zydus Lifesciences, on Monday. The award recognises his contributions to trade and industry.

The Padma Bhushan is one of India’s highest civilian honours and is awarded to individuals for distinguished service of a high order in any field.

Patel has played a role in shaping India’s presence in the lifesciences sector. Under his leadership, Zydus Lifesciences has engaged in research and development initiatives and scaled up manufacturing capabilities in healthcare.

“With an inspiring entrepreneurial vision and a relentless pursuit of innovation, Mr Patel has been advancing India’s capabilities in lifesciences through path-breaking research that empowers people to live healthier and more fulfilled lives,” said an official statement from Zydus Lifesciences.

The award was presented at a formal ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, attended by dignitaries and officials from across the country.