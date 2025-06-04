Zydus Lifesciences acquires Agenus Biologics facilities in US, enters global CDMO market

Zydus Lifesciences has announced its planned entry into the global biologics contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) sector through the acquisition of Agenus Inc.’s biologics manufacturing facilities in California, United States.

This acquisition provides Zydus with access to biologics development and manufacturing capabilities, including pre-clinical development and large-scale commercial production. The facilities are staffed by an experienced professional team and are located in a key global hub for biotechnology.

As part of the deal, Zydus will become the exclusive contract manufacturer for Agenus’ clinical and commercial supply of two immuno-oncology products—Botensilimab and Balstilimab.

Speaking on the development, Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences, said, “The acquisition will give Zydus a strategic foothold in the U.S. for biologics manufacturing in the global hub for biotech innovation, California. It will enhance our ability to partner with innovation-centric entities, advancing new products and prioritising patient-centric solutions. This move strengthens our long-term biologics vision and positions us to better serve the evolving needs of the global biopharmaceutical industry.”

In a separate development, Zydus has entered into a definitive agreement with Agenus Inc. to obtain exclusive commercial rights for India and Sri Lanka for Botensilimab (BOT) and Balstilimab (BAL), two investigational immuno-oncology therapies currently in advanced trials. These therapies target high-unmet medical needs across various cancer types and have been studied in more than 1,200 patients.

Commenting on the licensing agreement, Dr Sharvil Patel said, “Our licensing partnership with Agenus aligns with Zydus’ overarching biologics vision and our aim to advance novel solutions for high-unmet need areas. Agenus’ robust pipeline and research in immuno-oncology along with Zydus’ reach as the largest Indian oncology player, is a significant step forward in our collective fight against cancer. We are confident that this collaboration will bring transformative therapies to patients who need them most, in India and Sri Lanka markets.”