Zydus gets COFEPRIS nod to market  Bhava to treat various cancers

Zydus Lifesciences announced that the Mexican regulatory authority COFEPRIS (Federal Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risk), has granted marketing approval for Bhava, a Bevacizumab biosimilar. Bhava (Bevacizumab), will be marketed in different strengths of 100 mg/4 ml and 400 mg/16 ml and used in the treatment of metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic breast cancer, glioblastoma, advanced and/or metastatic renal cell carcinoma and ovarian cancer patients. As per a WHO report of 2020, out of the total cancer cases reported in Mexico, breast, prostate, colorectal and thyroid were among the common cancer cases registered.

Speaking on the development, Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus said, “We welcome the approval granted to the first of our biosimilars for patients in Latin America. We aim to bring greater access and affordability to patients battling critical ailments, we have been developing a pipeline of biosimilars, specifically in oncology.”

Zydus developed and launched the Bevacizumab biosimilar developed in-house by the research team at the Zydus Research Centre (ZRC) in 2015 in India under the brand name Bryxta. Since then, an estimated 50000 patients have been treated with the therapy.