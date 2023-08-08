WHO flags Cold Out cough syrup over higher limits of diethylene and ethylene glycol

The World Health Organization flagged a batch of contaminated common cold syrup, manufactured by an Indian company on Monday. The agency said the batch of the syrup, branded Cold Out, found in Iraq was manufactured by Fourrts (India) Laboratories for Dabilife Pharma, and had higher than acceptable limit of contaminants diethylene and ethylene glycol.

The batch had 0.25 per cent of diethylene glycol and 2.1 per cent of ethylene glycol, when the acceptable safety limit for both is up to 0.10 per cent, WHO said in its medical product alert.

The agency added the manufacturer and the marketer have not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of the product. The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comments outside of business hours.

Source: Reuters