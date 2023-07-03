Waters, as a strategic partner to the pharma industry, can help India become a world leader in biosimilars

How is the industry’s approach to drug development transforming? What are the imperatives that led to this change? How is Waters aiding advancements in drug development?

A central aim in drug development is to create new molecular entities into commercially viable drugs useful in managing diseases. While there are significant obstacles to marketing new drugs, the past 15 years have shown an increase in the number of drug approvals. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an average of 43 drugs in 2014-18, compared to an average of 23 in the first decade of the century.

There is no doubt that cell and gene therapies present some of the most exciting opportunities for emerging drugs. The medical field is evolving fast and toward the direction of treating diseases previously incurable using genetic manipulations and genome editing. Super expensive solutions (up to $3 million per patient), albeit truly innovative in nature, make these treatments unavailable to most of the world’s population.

Many millions of people are vaccinated against COVID-19, thanks to a messenger RNA (mRNA) encapsulated within a lipid nanoparticle. These novel drugs are impossible to develop, manufacture, and bring to market successfully without the use of analytical technologies, such as liquid chromatography (LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) instruments, chromatography columns and data capture, and analysis software offered by innovative companies, like Waters Corporation. For decades, Waters has been a trusted partner to many pharma and generics companies operating in India, particularly for small molecule QA/QC.

As the demand for biologics and biosimilar drugs grows, an even greater degree of analytical data is sought, which is one reason for our recent acquisition of light-scattering leader, Wyatt Technology. When we pair Wyatt’s multi-angle and dynamic light scattering technologies with Waters’ LC instruments, size-exclusion chromatography columns, and data capture software, we can deliver to our customers a richer set of data for large molecule drug development and QA/QC.

How is technology ushering in new paradigms in pharma R&D? How is Waters utilising technology to accelerate and enhance processes in the life sciences industry?

Drug company R&D is constantly pressured to improve productivity, provide support across geographies, and navigate complex regulatory environments. To manage these challenges, it becomes imperative for the pharmaceutical industry to keep pace with emerging technologies, and adopt efficient and agile operating models. Looming patent cliffs on blockbuster drugs, a constrained pricing environment, plus the prospect of pricing reform (especially in, but not limited to, the US) means many companies are prioritising R&D productivity improvement and pushing to get more out of every dollar invested in R&D.

Waters, a global leader in analytical instruments and software for over 60 years, is focused on helping to solve problems that matter for customers in the life, materials, and food sciences. Leading pharma companies are already experiencing the benefits of our support in the reduction in errors, faster cycle times, enhanced innovation, higher productivity, and better compliance.

In October of 2021, Waters and Sartorius began a collaboration to help bioprocess scientists accelerate clone selection and process development with new tools for testing and measuring the product quality of recombinant drug products produced in a multi-parallel bioreactor.

This collaborative work facilitated the transfer of bioreactor sample data and analytical results between Sartorius Ambr multi-parallel bioreactor platforms and the Waters BioAccord LC-MS system. By co-locating these instruments in upstream bioprocessing labs, analytical turnaround times were significantly reduced as compared to the more traditional process of sending out samples to core analytical labs for the data needed for point-of-need decision-making. By empowering process development scientists to generate process quality attribute (PQA) data themselves, we enable them to make decisions about which molecules to advance into pre-clinical development more rapidly.

With our joint announcement on June 4, 2023, Waters and Sartorius entered a new phase of our collaboration, this time to support downstream bioprocessing as well. By combining the Waters PATROL UPLC Process Analysis System as an at-line process analytical technology (PAT) tool with the intensified bioprocessing operations of the Sartorius Resolute BioSMB multi-column chromatography platform, we can help optimise continuous downstream operations to reduce production costs (e.g., resin consumption), and effectively monitor and manage product quality.

Waters and Sartorius are committed to supporting biologics manufacturers with the best upstre