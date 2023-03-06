Venus Remedies joins India AMR Innovation Hub

Venus Remedies has become a member of the India AMR Innovation Hub (IAIH), a collaborative platform of key national and international stakeholders dedicated to reducing the AMR burden in India.

A program driven by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) in Bengaluru, India the IAIH strives to introduce appropriate interventions for nurturing an AMR innovation ecosystem in the country through cohesive efforts across the innovation pyramid. Chaired by the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, the IAIH has many members from the government, academia, industry, and philanthropic, and not-for-profit organisations, IAIH partners include national and global AMR stakeholders from public health organizations (WHO), philanthropic organizations (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation), non-profits (CARB-X, FIND, PATH, GARDP, DNDi), Academic & Research Institutes and Hospitals (Narayana Health, Cytecare Cancer Hospitals, RxDx Healthcare, ChanRe Rheumatology and Immunology Centre and Research, St John’s Medical College and Hospital) and industry (Zydus Cadila, Cipla, Gangagen, Bugworks Johnson & Johnson, Elanco, Godrej Agrovet) and support from Government agencies (ICMR, DBT, ICAR).

Welcoming Venus Remedies as a new IAIH member, C-CAMP CEO and Director Dr Taslimarif Saiyed said, “We are delighted to have Venus Remedies joining IAIH. The company is a key player in the Indian antibiotics/pharma domain with a track record of responsible manufacturing and access to antibiotics, encouraging appropriate antibiotic use, antibiotic stewardship activities in the clinical domain and developing new breakthrough drugs/therapeutics. This is exactly the kind of holistic AMR viewpoint we aim to bring to IAIH to boost our collective efforts in AMR mitigation. ”

Venus Remedies is among the very few R&D-based pharma firms in the world focusing on AMR for over two decades. The company is also a member of the global AMR Industry Alliance.

Describing the IAIH membership as a continuation of the company’s commitment to combat AMR, Saransh Chaudhary, President, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies, and CEO, Venus Medicine Research Centre (VMRC), said, “The collaborative efforts of national and global stakeholders under the aegis of the IAIH will help India devise sustainable solutions to AMR, shape relevant AMR policies and bridge the gaps in antibiotic research and manufacturing with focus on access and rational use. With the IAIH going about its mission to nurture an AMR innovation ecosystem in India through interventions like developing access and public health policy, capability and capacity building, AMR stewardship and public communication, we believe that it can collectively become an anchor for effecting a systemic change in the Indian AMR research and innovation landscape.”

VMRC, the company’s R&D wing, has set up a non-profit organisation called Preserving Life of Existing Antibiotics (PLEA), which seeks to become a rallying point in the long-winded struggle against AMR through a national surveillance programme on antibiotic resistance by bringing together scientists, researchers and clinicians across various disciplines.