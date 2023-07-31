Venus Remedies gets marketing authorisation for cancer drugs from Philippines, Paraguay, Georgia and Moldova

Venus Remedies has extended its reach in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region, South America and Eastern Europe with marketing approvals for key cancer drugs from Philippines, Paraguay, Georgia and Moldova.

With this, the company has secured 506 marketing approvals for its oncology products across 76 countries.

Venus Remedies has secured marketing approval for topotecan from Philippines and product registration for irinotecan in Paraguay, docetaxel in Georgia and topotecan and irinotecan in Moldova.

“This accomplishment is a decisive move towards achieving our goal of emerging as the top oncology medicine supplier from India in the ASEAN region and further expanding the reach of our cancer drugs in South America and Eastern Europe. With these marketing authorisations, we will be able to further extend our operations to new markets and reaffirm our commitment to provide advanced cancer treatment options with improved outcomes for patients,” said Saransh Chaudhary, President, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies.

“While oncology drugs account for 10 of our 152 marketing authorisations in the ASEAN region, we are banking on the product registration for topotecan from Philippines to pave the way for faster approval of this drug in other ASEAN countries,” said Chaudhary.

Venus Remedies has already submitted dossiers to the Health Ministry of the Philippines government for another 50-odd marketing authorisations, and most of these pending approvals are for oncology products. Philippines accounts for the highest revenue for Venus Remedies from the ASEAN region.

Venus Remedies also expects the marketing approval for irinotecan from Paraguay to facilitate the registration process for its oncology drugs in other South American countries as well.

Similarly, the marketing authorisation for docetaxel from Georgia and topotecan and irinotecan from Moldova will enable the company to further consolidate its position in Eastern Europe and the Balkan region, where it had recently secured its first marketing authorisation from Bosnia for a chemotherapy drug.

Having secured marketing approvals for key cancer drugs from the UK, Malaysia, Oman and Iraq in the past three months, the oncology wing of Venus Remedies is on an expansion spree.