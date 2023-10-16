Venus Remedies gets marketing approval for six chemotherapy drugs from Philippines

Venus Remedies has received marketing approval from the Philippines, the second largest ASEAN market, for six key chemotherapy drugs. Venus Remedies has secured marketing authorisation for bortezomib cisplatin, doxorubicin, docetaxel, fluorouracil and paclitaxel from the Philippines.

With this, Venus Remedies has secured 525 marketing approvals for its oncology products across 76 countries.

Saransh Chaudhary, CEO, Venus Medicine Research Centre said, “While oncology drugs account for 157 of our 205 marketing authorisations in the ASEAN region, we are banking on these product registrations from the Philippines to pave the way for faster approval of these drugs in other Southeast Asian countries as well.”

Venus Remedies has already submitted dossiers to the Health Ministry of the Philippines government for another 45 marketing authorisations, and most of these pending approvals are for oncology products.

Meanwhile, the company’s oncology wing has also secured marketing approval from Myanmar for the chemotherapy drug oxaliplatin.