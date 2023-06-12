USFDA inspects JB Pharma’s manufacturing facility at Panoli, Gujarat

JB Pharma’s formulations manufacturing facility – T20 located at Panoli, Gujarat was inspected by the USFDA. The inspection was conducted from June 5-9, 2023.

The company informed that at the end of the inspection, the facility received “No Observations” and thus no Form 483 was issued.

A statement from JB Pharma said, “The company remains committed to producing quality products, embedding a quality culture across the organisation and continuously investing in systems, processes and training of its employees so that it can maintain the highest standards of quality and compliance for all its markets. We request you to take the above announcement on record.”