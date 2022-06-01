US FDA accepts Dupixent for priority review in adults with prurigo nodularis

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for priority review the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Dupixent (dupilumab) to treat adults with prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin disease that causes extreme itch and skin lesions. The target action date for the FDA decision is 30th September, 2022, according to a statement by Sanofi.

The statement mentioned that the sBLA is supported by data from two pivotal phase-III trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of Dupixent in patients aged 18 years and older with uncontrolled prurigo nodularis (Prime2 and Prime). Both trials met the primary and key secondary endpoints, showing Dupixent significantly improved disease signs and symptoms compared to placebo, including reduction in itch and skin lesions. The safety results from these trials were generally consistent with the known safety profile of Dupixent in atopic dermatitis. The adverse event more commonly observed with Dupixent was conjunctivitis.

The FDA grants priority review to therapies that have the potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of serious conditions, the statement added.

Additional regulatory filings outside of the US are also planned in 2022. The potential use of Dupixent in prurigo nodularis is currently under clinical development, and the safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority, concluded the statement.