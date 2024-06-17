Union minister JP Nadda and MoS Chemicals & Fertilisers, Anupriya Patel run a review meeting of the Department of Pharmaceuticals

Union Minister, Jagat Prakash Nadda (JP Nadda) along with Anupriya Patel presided over a review meeting of the Department of Pharmaceuticals on June 15, 2024.

The Department presented a detailed overview of the Pharma sector and gave a detailed presentation on the activities of Department including the regulatory framework and the schemes implemented by the Department.

Minister emphasised the need to focus on PM’s vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 and also reviewed the Five Year Agenda and the 100 days Action Plan. The Five Year Plan would focus on enhancing drug security, expansion of Jan Aushadhi Scheme and making medicines and treatments affordable for the citizens.

Union Minister also directed that quality should receive a renewed focus and that all drugs manufacturing plants should be upgraded to world class standards over the next three years.