Two more AYUSH institutes get NABH and NABL accreditations

Two of the institutes under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) of the Ministry of AYUSH, namely, Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), New Delhi, and Central Ayurveda Research Institute, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, have been accredited with NABH and NABL accreditations, respectively.

CARI, New Delhi, was established in the year 1979, and is dedicated to clinical research in Ayurveda and extends healthcare services through special OPDs in Ayurveda as General OPD, Preventive Cardiology and Lifestyle Changes, ENT OPD, Geriatric OPD, Balroga, Sandhiroga, Clinical Psychology and Marma OPD.

CARI, Jhansi, is a state-of-the-art Quality Control (QC) laboratory (Chemistry, Microbiology, Pharmacognosy), Ayurvedic pharmacy, central herbarium and museum, and National Raw Drugs Repository (NRDR).

Apart from these two CCRAS institutes, National Ayurveda Research Institute for Panchakarma (NARIP), Cheruthuruthy, Thrissur, Kerala has also got NABL M(EL)T accreditation for its clinical laboratory services.