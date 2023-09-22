Torsten Türling becomes new CEO of Syntegon Group

The Syntegon Group appoints Torsten Türling as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He succeeds Dr Michael Grosse, who will leave the company by mutual agreement on October 31, 2023, following three and a half successful years as CEO.

Torsten Türling has over 30 years of international management and sales expertise, with eCEO experience at the helm of listed and privately owned companies. Most recently, he served as CEO of Nilfisk, a global supplier of professional cleaning equipment based in Denmark and listed on the stock exchange. Previously, he was CEO of Ideal Standard International. He has also held various management positions at Linde AG and, as Managing Director of Linde Refrigeration, led its integration into Carrier Corporation following the spin-off. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Saarbrücken and a Master of Management from EM Lyon Business School in Lyon.

“We thank Michael Grosse for his outstanding contribution to Syntegon and wish him all the best for the future. He has steered the company safely through the pandemic and the ongoing global supply chain crisis. Under his leadership, Syntegon has made excellent progress in recent years. For the next phase of Syntegon’s development we are delighted to welcome Torsten Türling, an internationally experienced manager with proven sales expertise. With his strong focus on innovation and expansion of sales structures, Torsten will contribute to the company’s further growth,” said Marc Strobel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Syntegon.

“Syntegon has made impressive progress as an independent company since its spin-off from Bosch. I look forward to contributing my expertise to the company and working with the global team to realise the group’s growth potential. Syntegon’s ability to develop customer-specific solutions is unique and its innovative range of products and services already excites customers around the world,” said Türling.

“It has been a great pleasure and an honor to lead Syntegon on its journey to become an independent, leading, and global provider of innovative and sustainable processing and packaging solutions,” said Dr Grosse.